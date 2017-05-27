Hit-And-Run Driver Kills Woman On San Bernardino Freeway

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) – A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver overnight Friday on the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino.
The collision occurred on I-215 south just before 1 a.m. Saturday near the Orange Show Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol. The victim was struck while standing in the HOV lane.
A Sig Alert was issued and the freeway was closed for several hours while emergency responders cleared the scene.
It was not clear why the woman was standing in the freeway. Her name was not released.
There was no immediate suspect information.