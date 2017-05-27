Chipolte Releases Detail On Massive Debit-Credit Card Breach

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The company is dealing with another crisis but this time it’s not about the food.

The Mexican fast-food giant is announcing more detail about a recent credit-debit card breach.

Chipotle announced the data breach in April, but on Saturday they listed the restaurants that were affected which include all over the United States and many locations in the Los Angeles area.

In Late 2015 the chain delt with an E. coli outbreak that reached store in 14 states

The company says hackers installed malware that read a credit card’s magnetic stripe as customers swiped their card to pay for a meal.

Sammy Rosenman says he eats at the Chiplote in Studio City all the time.

“You can get hacked anywhere and I think just the age that we live in you take a risk every time you swipe your cards so I refuse to live in fear.”

Chipotle says between March 24 through April 18 registers were infected with the credit-card stealing malware that captured the card holder’s name, card number, expiration date and even a verification code. Chipotle gave a statement that says in part:

“You should immediately report any unauthorized charges to your card issuer because payment card rules generally provide that cardholders are not responsible for unauthorized charges reported in a timely manner”

Chipotle says that the issue has now been fixed.