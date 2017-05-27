Off-Duty Border Officer Shoots 2 Teen Robbers In Arcadia, Deputies Say

ARCADIA (CBSLA.com) — Two teenage robbery suspects, one of whom was armed, were hospitalized after they were shot and wounded by an off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer Friday night who authorities said was defending himself against attackers.

A third teenage suspect, a 14-year-old boy, was in custody following the incident, which was reported at 8:13 p.m. near First Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the shooting.

The two wounded boys, ages 14 and 15, were taken to a hospital and their conditions were not available, Rodriguez said, but they were there being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, LASD said.

The officer was not shot although he did suffer some bruising to his face during the attack but his injuries did not require medical attention, authorities said.

The officer was walking along the sidewalk on First Avenue, just south of Colorado Boulevard, when he was attacked from behind by the three teenage boys, LASD said.

One of the suspects hit the officer in the head several times while another pointed a handgun at the officer and demanded his property, LASD said.

“The victim thought the subjects were going to rob and shoot him so he retrieved his department issued handgun,” Deputy Caroline Rodriguez said. “The victim shot at the subjects in an effort to defend himself.”

The suspect with the handgun, the 15-year-old boy, and another suspect, one of the 14-year-old boys, were struck by the gunfire while the third suspect ran away when the shooting started and was not hit, according to Rodriguez.

