Boy, 17, Gunned Down In His Driveway In South LA

May 26, 2017 8:06 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, South LA, Teen Killed

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles.

The boy was gunned down in the driveway of his home, in the 1200 block of West 93rd Street, between Vermont and Normandie avenues, Los Angeles County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Trina Schrader said.

Isaiah Rogers suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper body and was declared dead at the scene, Schrader said.

The victim was not in a gang. His mother, Lakisha Walker, said he spent a lot of his time after school helping her.

“He would never hurt nobody. That’s why I don’t understand why somebody would kill my baby,” Walker said tearfully. “Because he would never hurt nobody.”

There was no known motive for the shooting.

