Saddleback Church Youth Volunteer Suspected Of Lewd Conduct With 14-Year-Old Boys

LAKE FOREST (CBSLA.com) – A 32-year-old youth volunteer at an Orange County megachurch has been arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with two boys.
Ruven Meulenberg, 32, of Lake Forest, was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child after deputies took a report alleging a man who volunteers as a junior high youth mentor with Saddleback Church in Lake Forest had an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old boy, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department investigators.
During the course of the investigation, a second victim – another 14-year-old boy – was identified, authorities said.
Both boys told investigators they had engaged in inappropriate conduct with Meulenberg for the past year while he volunteered at the church. According to investigators, there were several alleged incidents of lewd and inappropriate conduct, some of which occurred on the church property.
Investigators say one of the boys attended Saddleback Church and was part of the Junior High Ministry program when the lewd acts occurred.
Since Meulenberg volunteered at the church for approximately six years, investigators say they believe there may be additional victims based on Meulenberg’s “leadership role and access to children”.
Anyone with information regarding additional victims is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victim’s Detail at (714) 647-7418 or (714) 647-7000.
One Comment