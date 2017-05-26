Off-Duty LAPD Officer Shoot, Kills Dog In Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – An off-duty Los Angeles police officer shot and killed a dog in downtown Los Angeles Friday morning following an altercation with the dog’s owner.

At about 11:30 a.m., an off-duty officer working security at a movie set at Fourth and Main streets got into an argument with a man who had a dog. During the altercation, the man’s dog became aggressive, prompting the officer to shoot the dog, police said.

“A dog belonging to that suspect became aggressive and attacked our officer, and it was at that time that an officer-involved shooting occurred,” LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery said.

Witness Nelson Aguilar told KCAL9 he heard two men yelling, followed by two gunshots. He caught the aftermath of the shooting on his cell phone.

“And I saw the dog, and the dog had been shot, and it was squirming on the on the floor. And I saw the owner, and the owner was yelling, talking about, ‘you killed my dog,’” Aguilar said.

The officer suffered minor injuries. The dog’s owner was detained for questioning. No names were released.

Investigators roped off the area and were seeking out witnesses and security video.

Meanwhile, about 10 minutes later, a man was killed in a possible gang-related shooting about a half-mile away.

At around 11:40 a.m., paramedics were sent to the 800 block of East Fifth Street pronounced a man dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. His name was withheld pending notification of kin.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man, about 40, was approached by one or more suspects who shot him and fled in a vehicle, Los Angeles police reported.

The victim was not identified. No suspect information was released.

