Motorcyclist Dies in Anaheim Wreck

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) – A motorcyclist who may have been speeding was killed in a collision with a trash truck in Anaheim Friday.
The crash was reported at 1:22 p.m. at Anaheim Boulevard and Cerritos Avenue, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.
The age and identity of the motorcyclist was not immediately available.
The motorcyclist was riding “erratically” southbound when he collided with the trash truck, which witnesses reported had the right of way as it made a left turn at the intersection, Wyatt said. Witnesses also reported the motorcyclist was riding too fast, the sergeant added.
Anaheim Boulevard was expected to be shut down in both directions for several hours
The trash truck driver submitted to a blood test and showed no signs of drugs or alcohol, Wyatt said.
