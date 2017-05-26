Marlins Beat Trout — And Angels, 8-5

MIAMI (AP) — If Mike Trout had positioned himself in the hedge behind the wall, he still couldn’t have caught Giancarlo Stanton’s first-inning drive.

Stanton homered off the retaining wall in center, a shot estimated at 460 feet, and the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-5 on Friday night.

Stanton’s two-run homer off Jesse Chavez was his 12th of the year but his first since May 8. Center fielder Trout took a few steps back before stopping to watch the ball sail way over his head.

“I did my job,” Stanton said.

“It was a bad changeup,” Chavez said. “He did Stanton. He dented it.”

Stanton has 10 homers of at least 460 feet since 2015, most in the majors.

“It’s just a treat whenever he hits a homer,” teammate Justin Bour said.

Bour added a three-run homer , his 13th, and J.T. Realmuto had a solo drive for his fourth of the season. All three Miami homers came on 3-2 pitches.

Angels pitchers have allowed 73 homers, most in the majors.

Christian Yelich had three doubles in three at-bats and scored twice. Stanton and Dee Gordon each had three hits for the Marlins, who scored four runs in the first and finished with 14 hits.

Miami (17-29) began the night tied for the worst record in the majors, and won for only the fourth time in the past 16 games. But its offensive potential remains considerable — the Marlins have scored 29 runs in their past three victories.

The Angels (25-26) lost their third game in a row, and the latest defeat was painful in more ways than one.

Reliever Bud Norris tweaked his right knee and departed after throwing only three pitches in the ninth, and his status is day to day. Catcher Martin Maldonado hurt his left thumb tagging out Stanton at the plate in the eighth inning and remained in the game, but he had his hand heavily wrapped afterward and was awaiting results of X-rays.

Angels pinch hitter Nolan Fontana homered for his first career hit in the ninth. A.J. Ramos entered with two out and one on in the ninth to retire Trout on a 400-foot flyout for his fifth save.

Dan Straily (3-3) gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings and won his second start in a row. He departed after giving up a two-run homer to Maldonado and was displeased with the quality of his pitches.

“Terrible,” Straily said. “I never really felt in sync. You find out what kind of pitcher you are when you don’t have your best stuff.”

Jesse Chavez (4-6) allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings, his shortest start of the year. His ERA rose to 5.09.

The Angels became the final major league team to play at Marlins Park, which opened in 2012.

WALK BACKFIRES

Angels manager Mike Scioscia ordered a two-out intentional walk in the sixth so left-hander Jose Alvarez could face Bour, a left-handed hitter. Bour spoiled the strategy with a homer to put Miami ahead 8-3.

“We felt more comfortable going after Bour and he got it done,” Scioscia said. “So you tip your cap to him.”

Said Bour of the intentional walk: “I want to make the most of that opportunity, so it doesn’t happen again.”

The homer was his fourth off a lefty this year.

ROUGH NIGHT

Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna misplayed two fly balls on the warning track. Each was scored a double, including Luis Valbuena’s run-scoring hit.

ROSTER MOVE

Before the game, the Marlins optioned right-hander Drew Steckenrider to Triple-A New Orleans and reinstated right-hander David Phelps from the bereavement list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: CF Cameron Maybin was held out of the starting lineup because of a sore right knee but hopes to play Saturday. … Albert Pujols started at 1B even though he has been nursing a sore right hamstring. He looked gimpy running out a standup double in the sixth.

Marlins: CF Christian Yelich (hip) was back in the starting lineup after missing one game. … LHP Jeff Locke (left shoulder tendinitis), who has been on a rehab assignment, is on the verge of joining the rotation and making his season debut, manager Don Mattingly said. … SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left oblique) and 3B Martin Prado (right hamstring) are about 10 to 14 days from going on rehab assignments, Mattingly said.

UP NEXT

RHP J.C. Ramirez (4-3, 3.81 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday for the Angels against RHP Vance Worley (0-1, 6.75 ERA).

