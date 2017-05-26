Video of High School Student’s Profanity-Laced Meltdown Goes Viral

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) — Cellphone video of a Lancaster high school student screaming profanities and racial epithets at a teacher made the rounds on social media Friday, with shares topping 4,000 shares on Twitter. Students and authorities are stunned.

In the footage captured earlier this week, the student, whose name has not been revealed pending confirmation of his age, can be seen entering an Eastside High School classroom behind the teacher. The video doesn’t capture what happened before the altercation inside, but it shows the visibly upset teen yelling and attempting to destroy objects in the room.

“You do not come up to me … get in my goddamn face,” the student screams directly in the teacher’s face. The relatively calm man then instructs him to sit down, prompting the student to threateningly yell at the teacher to sit down himself. Other students giggle in the background.

The teen can also be heard calling the teacher a “b***h” and the “N-word,” telling him to “shut the f**k up” before ripping something of a faucet in the room and kicking a wall. He eventually walks out, delivering a last epithet from the hallway.

Eastside High student Ashley Figgers says she doesn’t know what happened to him.

“He’s just, like, so sweet,” she tells CBS2 News. “You would never think of him doing anything, and then to hear this, it’s like, ‘Him? No!'”

Likewise, a watch commander with the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station familiar with the student tells CBS2 News he was stunned at the news, claiming the boy is normally an upstanding student.

CBS2 News was still waiting to hear back from the high school Friday evening.