Guide To Eagle Rock’s Eagle Walk: Sip & Savor

May 26, 2017 1:27 PM
Filed Under: Eagle Rock's L.A. Beer Week
Thirsty? As part of L.A. Beer Week, Eagle Rock’s top breweries have gotten together with restaurants to offer something unique. From 7pm to 9pm, take a walking tour through the Eastside and experience unique food/beer pairings.

culinary tour is perfect for those Angelenos who want to discover new spots and taste great food and beer.

5 Restaurants / 5 Breweries / 5 Courses

The food and drink event will start at Milkfarm, where guest can enjoy artisan cheeses from the shop as well as a beer flight from El Segundo Brewing.
 
Next, guests will head to Oinkster, known for their delicious burgers, shakes and all things greasy. Along with burgers, sandwiches, fries and more, Mumford Brewing will compliment your meal with beer pairings.
 
For your next stop, continue down Colorado Boulevard to Red Herring for a unique dining experience. Craftsman Brewing will be complimenting the meal with their serving of beer at 8pm.
 
At 8:30pm, head to Eagle Rock Public House, which will offer beer pairings with Eagle Rock Brewery.
 
To round out the evening, Eastside favorite Little Beast will be teaming up with Highland Park Brewery for your last course!

