Man Fatally Shot Outside Home Depot In Victorville

May 26, 2017 10:30 PM
VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com)   —   A man was fatally shot outside a Home Depot in Victorville Friday.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at the store on Roy Rogers Drive.

KCAL 9’s Crystal Cruz says police are hunting for the suspect.

The victim was a black male adult and officials said he was gunned down in the parking lot outside the store.

Multiple gunshots were fired, officials said.

The victim was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

The suspect was with others and the group fled in a black four- door vehicle.

Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division  Homicide Detail were called and are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Scott Stafford or Sergeant Robert Warrick, Homicide Detail (909) 387-3589.

