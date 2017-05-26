Detectives Reopen 2005 Apple Valley Cold Case Murder Following ‘New’ Info

May 26, 2017 6:15 PM
Filed Under: Cold Case, Murder, Tyrone Bradley

APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA.com)  —   Homicide Detectives in San Bernardino have reopened a 2005 cold case murder.

Victim Tyrone Bradley, 20-years-old at the time, was found dead — shot multiple times — on February 1, 2005.

He was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 20200 block of Serrano Road in Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives investigated and followed up on several promising leads but said the trail went cold.

Officials said “new information” has allowed them to reopen the case. New leads are being pursued, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Specialized Investigations Detective Adam Salsberry at (909) 387-3589.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch