Detectives Reopen 2005 Apple Valley Cold Case Murder Following ‘New’ Info

APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — Homicide Detectives in San Bernardino have reopened a 2005 cold case murder.
Victim Tyrone Bradley, 20-years-old at the time, was found dead — shot multiple times — on February 1, 2005.
He was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 20200 block of Serrano Road in Apple Valley.
Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives investigated and followed up on several promising leads but said the trail went cold.
Officials said “new information” has allowed them to reopen the case. New leads are being pursued, according to authorities.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Specialized Investigations Detective Adam Salsberry at (909) 387-3589.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline.