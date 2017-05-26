Man Wanted For Molesting Girl In Yorba Linda

YORBA LINDA (CBSLA.com) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Department Friday released a sketch of a man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl in Yorba Linda.

The man approached two 13-year-old girls on swings at a playground in the Fairgreen condominium complex on Fairlynn Boulevard about 8 p.m. Monday and asked them to perform a sex act, according to Jaimee Blashaw of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The teens refused, and one girl walked away. The suspect made another lewd remark to the girl who remained behind, who also got up and quickly walked away, according to Blashaw.

The suspect chased after the second victim and pulled her pants and underwear down from behind. The man then held the girl and groped her buttocks. The victim was able to break free and run, police said.

The suspect is white, between 17 and 25 years old with dark-brown, curly hair covering the tops of his ears.

He is about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt and black basketball shorts, Blashaw said.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect was asked to call the Orange County Sheriff Department’s Special Victims Detail at (714) 647-7418 or (714) 647-7000.

Tipsters can also contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) or occrimestoppers.org.