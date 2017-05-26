Best Activities To Do This Weekend In Orange County – May 26

There are countless options in Southern California if you’re looking for something to do this weekend. Spend your Memorial Day Weekend in Orange County by attending these festivities.

Friday, May 26

Go To The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival

Euclid St & Main St.

Garden Grove, CA 92840

(714) 638-0981

www.strawberryfestival.org Since 1958, the city of Garden Grove has utilized its most plentiful crop as a means to galvanize their close-knit community. During that time the city was filled with strawberry field so it only made sense to build a community driven festival based around the strawberry. In the decades since it’s inception the festival has grown to accommodate the thousands of visitors in a tracks over the three day Memorial Day weekend. From live entertainment, to dozens of vendors, to the traditional cake cutting ceremony and the ceremonial strawberry festival parade, this fair really is a celebration of the community that happened to churn out a lot of strawberries. With plenty of food drink and activities on hand it’s plain to see why the strawberry festival of Garden Grove has since become a tradition that has spread throughout Orange County.

Saturday, May 27

Laugh Along With Comedian Brad Williams

Brea Improv

120 S Brea Blvd.

Brea, CA 92821

(714) 482-0700

www.bradwilliamscomedy.com Comedian Brad Williams hasn’t had difficulty selling out the show locally in quite some time. However with hour long comedy specials airing in both 2015 and 2016 on Showtime, Williams’ stock continues to quickly rise. A veteran of the standup stage, Brad will spend his Memorial Day weekend at the Brea Improv for a string of shows that will certainly be a hot ticket. As 1/2 of the successful podcast About Last Night and a frequent guest on the Kevin and Bean show, you have likely heard or seen Williams but didn’t know it. Fans will tell you that the success has been a long time coming. If you’re lucky enough to score a ticket for any of his shows this weekend, you will undoubtedly agree. Yoga In The Garden

Fullerton Arboretum

1900 Associated Rd.

Fullerton, CA 92831

(714) 278-3579

www.fullertonarboretum.org If the plan for your holiday weekend is to enjoy a bit more of a tranquil pace than a raging party, the Fullerton Arboretum offers Saturday morning yoga classes on the first, third, and fifth Saturday of every month. The class is open to all skill levels and is set in the garden for the ultimate in serenity. Surrounded by meticulously nurtured landscapes and the beautiful gardens, the ability to get in tune and with body and mind while taking in some fresh air is an optimum levels.

Sunday, May 28

Attend The Patchwork Festival

Downtown Santa Ana Artists Village

Broadway and 3rd St

Santa Ana, CA 92701

www.dearhandmadelife.com A prime example of what real DIY work ethic looks like, the Patchwork events are the combination of craft fair and street festival rolled into one. For years, organizers have continued to help showcases hundreds of local artisans in a marketplace that is both diverse and chic. Attracting thousands of visitors, the Santa Ana footprint in the artist village is ideal for the festival that will feature some 160+ vendors. The collection of crafts of every kind will be augmented by live music, food trucks, and the kind of environment that loans itself to be nurturing creativity. If you got the itch to do some shopping this weekend, steer towards Santa Ana. Memorial Day Concerts

Orange County Market Place

88 Fair Dr.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(949) 723-6660

www.ocmarketplace.com The marketplace at the OC Fairgrounds is always a great way to spend a Sunday. While the endless aisles provide an incredibly broad shopping experience, there are other amenities that make for a good time even if you walk away empty-handed. This weekend, the marketplace will celebrate Memorial Day with classic rock tribute acts, including music from Fortunate Son, playing the music of Credence Clearwater Revival. With all this taking place on the fairgrounds, some of the fair food makes it way into the fold too which means the trifecta of good food, quality tunes, and shopping aplenty is complete. A place that works for he whole family, the OC Marketplace is ideal for a Sunday morning stroll.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.