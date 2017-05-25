Teenage Boy In Critical Condition After Boyle Heights Shooting

May 25, 2017 6:44 AM
Filed Under: Boyle Heights, Shooting, Teen Shot

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded in the head Thursday in Boyle Heights.

There were several reports of shots fired just before 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Los Angeles police Sgt. Miguel Lopez said.

Officers were stopped by a resident and told to go into an RV parked at the corner of Pennsylvania and Michigan avenues, where they found the wounded teen inside.

The boy, who was hit several times, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He is in surgery for his wounds, Lopez said.

No suspect information has been released.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

