Small Offshore Quake Hits Near Malibu

MALIBU (CBSLA.com/AP) – A minor undersea earthquake has jiggled a small stretch of the Southern California coast in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude-3.3 temblor occurred just before 7:20 a.m. Thursday.
The epicenter was 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Malibu and 13 miles (21 kilometers) southeast of Camarillo.
Citizen reports on the USGS web site characterized it as weak or light, with some reports of the quake being felt in the Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park areas.
About 90 minutes later, a second quake struck at magnitude-3.7 near Lone Pine, Calif., about 55 miles northeast of Bakersfield.
