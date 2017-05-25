1967 Skydiving Plane Clips Gas Tanker Before Crash Landing In Perris

PERRIS (CBSLA.com) — A dirt devil and powerful winds were blamed for bringing down a skydiving plane in Riverside County.
The two passengers walked away from the 1967 plane, which had clipped a nearby gas tanker and landed nose down at Perris Valley Airport.
The aircraft was just returning from a drop when the collision happened, but the pilot and the pilot in training were not injured by the crash.
The plane, however, was pretty beat up – its nose was smashed in and a wing was broken off.
“There’s still plenty of good parts on it,” said Dan Brodsky-Chenfeld, general manager of Sky Dive Perris. “We will see when we get it over to the hangar.”