1967 Skydiving Plane Clips Gas Tanker Before Crash Landing In Perris

May 25, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Perris, Plane Crash, Skydiving Plane

PERRIS (CBSLA.com) — A dirt devil and powerful winds were blamed for bringing down a skydiving plane in Riverside County.

The two passengers walked away from the 1967 plane, which had clipped a nearby gas tanker and landed nose down at Perris Valley Airport.

The aircraft was just returning from a drop when the collision happened, but the pilot and the pilot in training were not injured by the crash.

The plane, however, was pretty beat up – its nose was smashed in and a wing was broken off.

“There’s still plenty of good parts on it,” said Dan Brodsky-Chenfeld, general manager of Sky Dive Perris. “We will see when we get it over to the hangar.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch