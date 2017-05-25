Newport Beach Neighborhood Flooded After Seawall Torn Down By Mistake

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) — When the high tide came rolling in, the impact of one mistake came flooding into a Newport Beach neighborhood.
A seawall at 36th and Finley in Newport Beach was accidentally torn down by a contracting crew Wednesday, clearing the way for the high tide to lap up to the garages and front doors of million-dollar homes and cause flood damage to at least one car.
The crew apparently thought the seawall was above the water line.
“People that don’t live down here don’t understand things like that,” neighbor Dee Williams said. “We have high tide, and you know, that’s what these sea walls are meant for – to keep the water down.”
City crews rushed to the neighborhood to pump water from streets and firefighters were called out to put sandbags in place of the missing seawall.
Firefighters were knee deep in water at one point while putting up the temporary wall.
No evacuations were ordered, but at least one resident made the best of a watery situation.