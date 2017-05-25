Sarah Is The Ultimate Game Changer In ‘Survivor’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — She came, she saw, she schemed and won.

Sarah Lacina was named the ultimate “Survivor” winner Wednesday night in Studio City.

Lacina, of Marion, Indiana, won season 34 — a season that featured returning contestants (including come former winners) and those known for skillful, ruthless or game-changing play (hence the name.)

The series never disappointed in that regard People were outed, one contested was outed as transgender, and like most seasons tempers flared. A lack of food for 39 days will do that.

Real-life police officer Lacina told CBS 2’s Entertainment Reporter Suzanne Marques she already had plans for her $1 million check.

“My husband and I are going to build a house,” she said, “Nothing extravagant, but we’re probably going to build a house.”

Sarah previously appeared on season 28’s “Brains Vs. Brawn Vs. Beauty” and finished in 11th place. (She was brawn.)

Why did she think she would win this time?

“I;m more cut-throat,” she told CBS ,”I’m not out there to make friends and I’m willing to go against my word.”

That she did, and that is no cop out. Pun intended. In the end, that ability to go against her word — but openly — won the respect of the jury.

Our money? Early on, we thought former NFL player Brad Culpepper who appeared on season 27: “Blood Vs. Water.” He came in 15th. His wife Monica was runner-up. This time the no-nonsense Culpepper — who never met a shirt he liked — came in Top Three.

Executive Producer and host Jeff Probst announced that the next season would be “Survivor: Heroes, Healers and Hustlers.”