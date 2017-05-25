San Diego Schools Sued Over Anti-Islamophobia Campaign

May 25, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: Parents Sue San Diego School District Islamophobia

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Six parents have sued the San Diego school district, alleging that its anti-Islamophobia campaign favors Islam over other religions and grants special protections to Muslim students.

Their attorney, Charles LiMandri, said at a news conference Thursday that the campaign is a “politically correct solution to a problem that does not exist.”

District officials declined to comment on the federal lawsuit, which asks a judge to immediately halt the effort.

They have vigorously defended the campaign, saying bullying of Muslim students is pervasive and vastly underreported.

The plan calls for ensuring that staff calendars include Muslim holidays, reviewing library materials and engaging in partnerships with the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

It proposes creation of “safe spaces” for Muslim students and staff training about Muslim culture.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch