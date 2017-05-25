Sammy Wilk – “I Just Want People To Be Happy Again”

Sammy Wilk was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. Today he lives in Los Angeles, California and has over 1.25M Twitter followers plus another 2M on Instagram. How did this 21-year old from the heartland become a music and fashion celebrity? Wilk sat down and provided CBS with the inside scoop.
“Back in Omaha it happened super organically,” said Wilk. “Me and two of my buddies, Jack and Jack, we just started making videos that we thought were funny. A lot of people liked them and it grew out of nowhere, from zero followers to like 30,000 in a few weeks.”
From there, Wilk’s popularity continued to grow at a steady clip, to the point where he couldn’t even go out in public without being swarmed by loyal fans.
“We would go to San Diego and it was madness with a bunch of girls screaming. It was just a super-wild experience, but it was fun,” said Wilk.
Despite his meteoric rise to fame, Wilk manages to stay grounded and focused on bigger goals than fame or fortune.
“I just want people to be happy again and I feel like it starts within you,” said Wilk. “That’s part of the whole Wilk Project, I’m giving 15% of my clothing line towards the Wilk Project and if you can’t donate anything, just be a better person.”
Check out SammyWilk.com for more information on the Wilk Project and to stay caught up with all of his latest projects.