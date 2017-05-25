Driver Escapes Certain Death After Huge Rock Crashes Through Windshield On 210

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) — A young driver escaped certain death on the 210 Freeway Thursday after a large rock crashed through his windshield.
The accident happened in Fontana on the 210 Freeway.
The driver — a 24-year-old Glendora resident — was transported to the hospital.
Witnesses told CBS 2’s Crystal Cruz the rock went through the man’s windshield and also hit his steering wheel.
A passerby took photos of the crash aftermath.
The witness also said the rock hit the driver in the arm causing unknown injuries.
The passerby questioned whether a rock like that could have been road debris and still believes the rock might have been thrown onto the roadway because “it’s such a huge rock.”