PA Man Wins Record $31.5K Playing Plinko On ‘Price Is Right’

May 25, 2017 7:07 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —   Ryan Belz of Millerton, Pennsylvia is feeling in the chips Thursday — make that Plinko chips.

The PA resident won a record $31,500 playing Plinko on the daytime show that aired today.

The previous record in the popular — but difficult — game was $30,500.

A  player drops up to five chips down a zig-zag maze with varying money amounts at the bottom of the board from 0 – 10,000.

As the chips fall where they may, they make a “plink” sound, hence the name.

A player could technically win $50,000 if all five chips miraculously went straight down and landed in the middle $10,000 slot.

The game debuted in January 1983.

The entire sequence is below. (You might want to adjust your volume. Ryan gets a bit…excited.)

