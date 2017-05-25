Nude Woman, 22, Accused Of Assaulting Sheriff’s Deputy

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — Authorities have announced the arrest of a 22-year-old woman they said assaulted a Sheriff’s Deputy.

Officials said deputies with the Central Sheriff’s Station were driving east on Highland Avenue when they noticed a commotion just after 4:05 p.m.

Several motorists were out of their cars and holding cellphone and recording something. On closer inspection, deputies said they saw a nude female walking on the sidewalk.

Witnesses said the nude woman, now identified as Selena Stacy, went over to a vehicle and grabbed the driver, a woman, by the head.

That woman got out of her car and began to fight with the suspect. The deputies ordered both women to stop fighting. They said the suspect punched one of the deputies in the mouth causing him to lose his balance.

Stacy was taken into custody and later transported to the Central Detention Center to have female deputies assist with clothing her. Stacy was then taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for a pre-booking medical evaluation.

No one was seriously injured in the incident, officials said.

Stacy has an active warrant for a probation violation for an assault on a peace officer.

Deputies later booked her into the West Valley Detention Center for assault on a peace officer.