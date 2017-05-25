Gang Member Killed, Deputy Wounded In Compton Shootout

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) — A suspected gang member was killed and a deputy wounded in a shootout that erupted at a traffic stop in Compton, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting was reported at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Trina Schrader said.

Two deputies had pulled over a white sedan with three people inside for traffic violations. One of the deputies opened of the rear passenger doors, and a passenger on that side took a handgun, pointed it at one of the deputies and opened fire, Schrader said.

The deputy returned fire and the gunman then fired on the second deputy, Schrader said.

The gunman and one of the deputies were wounded during the shootout and taken to hospitals, where the suspect was pronounced dead. The deputy — who was shot twice, once in the arm and once in the chest — wore a bulletproof vest. He was treated for his injuries and released, Schrader said.

The other two people in the car, both women, were detained at the scene pending further investigation, Schrader said.

The gunman’s firearm was recovered at the scene.

