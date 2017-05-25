Every Weekend Event You Should Know About In L.A. – May 26

The Memorial Day weekend officially signifies the start of the summer season and usually, the three day respite means plenty of beer, BBQ, and maybe some time on the beach. If you happen to be looking for something different, living in Los Angeles means the options are a plenty. You have an extra day to recover this weekend so be sure to spend your time wisely.

Locally, The Last Book Review has become a fixture with critics and entertainment writers alike. Ringmaster Ever Mainard hosts a gathering that marries music, comedy, and literary dissection into one entertaining presentation. Here comedians and musicians come together to present a classroom-style book report. With little criteria for this particular brand of storytelling, the one commonality is that everyone participating certainly knows how to tickle a funny bone. Featuring a consistent rotation of working comedians, writers, and musicians, the last book report always has a fresh take. Here is your chance to see why the show has become such an enduring part of LA's destination for books.

If location is any barometer for the popularity of an event, the evolution of the vegan beer and food festival in to eat drink vegan should be considered for its start at the Roxy theater and it's now home at the Rose Bowl. In just their seventh year, the festival has become an authority within the community hosting offerings from over 75 restaurants and pours of some 250+ vegan friendly drinks. While the event has in fact galvanize the vegan community with in Southern California, there are plenty of non-vegans that are just as excited to attend and be surrounded by some of the best culinary offerings in the region. As vegan culture is becoming less and less niche and more people are becoming conscious of their alternatives, eat drink vegan functions as a great platform to showcase new craftsmen and their approach to food. Grab a spot on the grass just outside of the Rose Bowl and be prepared to stuff your face.



To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Pet Sounds, Brian Wilson has continued along his final performances tour with each date quickly reaching capacity. With a career that far surpasses any superlative, it's hard to imagine what music, across any genre, would be without the Beach Boys. In terms of venue the Pantages Theater is one of the best places in Los Angeles to see a show of this magnitude. There are a few things that can stand the test of time to the tune of 50 years. Although tickets are sold out it would be well worth the secondary market price to score tickets to see Brian Wilson perform his most important work live. Witness history and be able to tell generations after you that you saw the genius of Brian Wilson in the flesh.

Celebrate Memorial Day Memorial Day not only commemorates United States military personnel who have sacrificed for this country, but the holiday is also a heady time for Angelenos looking to celebrate both the past and the future. A lot happens in the City of Angels on Memorial Day, so we’ve put together a list of the best ways to herald this special day. Visit our Guide To The Top Memorial Day Celebrations Across Los Angeles.





Marking it's 44th year the Topanga Days Country Festival has become an integral part of the local community. For three days in the Topanga Canyon visitors both from within and outside of the community come together to ring in the summer season with plenty of food, drink, and fun in the form of everything from arts and crafts to carnival rides. Ultimately a fundraiser for the community, the event has grown to become an annual tradition that has seen generations pass through its gates. In terms of the All-American summertime experience a local fair it's about as essential as it gets. Topanga Days manages to cover all the bases to ensure that the entire family has a great time and the community has a reason to be proud. Anchored by the parade and a live entertainment stage, Topanga Days is a good time that everyone can appreciate.



Go Bowling At Highland Park Bowl

5621 N Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA

Unlike any other bowling alley you will step foot in, Highland Park Bowl is a marvel of design and preservation. With roots cemented in the Prohibition Era, the footprint was taken over by the 1933 Group and has since become one of the hippest places in the epicenter of hip. From the incredible architecture to the vintage equipment and the original murals, you could do nothing but admire the ambiance at Highland Park Bowl and still have a great time. However, consistent with their attention to the details, the bowling alley makes a damn fine drink. Easily one of the chicest spots in the Southland, if the aim is to hang or maybe get a few games in, make sure to score a lane at Highland Park.

