Thefts, Break-Ins Of Parked Cars Spike In West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say West Hollywood has seen a spike in car break-ins, with thieves taking anything of value, including laptops, clothes, even makeup.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, May has seen a total of 24 cars broke into so far, with 11 last week. Friday was an especially busy night, with nine break-ins.
The break-ins have happened at all hours of the day to parked cars, even on busy thoroughfares such as Santa Monica Boulevard and the Sunset Strip.
Sky Robinson said she knew someone who parked at CVS and had their laptop and backpack taken.
“It’s violating, and it is a nightmare to get everything back,” she said.
According to a sheriff’s weekly crime report, last week’s thefts include:
- 9000 block Melrose Avenue, 05/20/2017 @ 12:20 am – 1:15 am. An unknown suspect smashed the rear passenger’s side window and removed a laptop computer, tablet computer, and a gold chain from the back seat. Loss $5K.
- Stanley Avenue / Santa Monica Blvd, 05/19/2017 @ 11:30 pm – 12:00 am. An unknown suspect smashed the rear driver’s side window and removed a laptop computer from the back seat. Loss $2158.
- 8500 block Holloway Drive, 05/19/2017 @ 5:00 pm – 12:50 pm. An unknown suspect removed a key fob from the center console. No sign of forced entry. Loss $500.
- 1000 block Spaulding Avenue, 05/19/2017 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 am. An unknown suspect smashed the rear passenger’s side window and attempted to remove a shelf from the backseat but was unsuccessful. Loss $400 (window).
- 7500 block Santa Monica Blvd, 05/19/2017 @ 11:00 pm – 12:30 am. An unknown suspect smashed the front passenger’s side window and removed a backpack containing a laptop computer from the front floorboard area. Loss $1150.
- 9000 block Melrose Avenue, 05/19/2017 @ 11:45 pm – 3:00 am. An unknown suspect smashed the rear driver’s side window and removed a backpack. Loss $450.
- 8400 block Melrose Avenue, 05/19/2017 @ 9:00 pm – 11:50 pm. An unknown suspect smashed the rear passenger’s side window and searched the vehicle but did not take anything. Loss $400 (window).
- 8900 block Melrose Avenue, 05/19/2017 @ 11:30 pm – 2:00 am. An unknown suspect smashed the rear window and removed a duffle bag containing clothing from the back seat and a duffle bag containing clothing and cosmetics from the rear storage area. Loss $900.
- 7700 block Santa Monica Blvd, 05/19/2017 @ 9:00 pm – 9:10 pm. An unknown suspect smashed the rear passenger’s side window and removed a laptop, IPad, and computer bag from the back seat. Loss $4600.
- 8700 block Sunset Blvd, 05/19/2017 @ 10:30 am – 5:00 pm. An unknown suspect smashed the rear passenger’s side window. No items were taken. Loss $350.
- 7100 block Santa Monica Blvd, 05/17/2017 @ 12:00 pm – 12:20 pm. An unknown suspect smashed the rear passenger’s side window and moved but did not take an empty backpack from the back seat. Loss $400 (window).