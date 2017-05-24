Teen Recovers After Being Hit By Huge Fallen Tree

PANORAMA CITY (CBS:A.com) — A teen who was skateboarding in Panorama City when a large tree came crashing down on him is on the road to recovery.

CBS2’s Danielle Gersh spoke to 15-year-old Anthony Hernandez’ sister Wednesday.

“I thought that he was like dead or something,” said sister Kenta Avila.

She watched helplessly as her brother — a freshman at Van Nuys High School — lay motionless in the street.

Despite being severely injured, his sister knows it could have been worse.

“If he was a little more to the side the tree would have squished his legs,” says Avila.

Hernandez was taken to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. He fractured his ribs and lower back.

“He said he didn’t hear anything when he looked the tree coming toward him he didn’t have time to run away or do something,” said Avila.

His family found out Wednesday that he will be okay and will not require surgery.

Ron Steno helps care for the house where the tree came down. He watched crews cut up the tree and remove the debris this morning.

“It’s not surprising because it’s so dea. I come around here mow around and I’m just looking at that tree and going. ah,” said Steno.

He doesn’t believe the city is doing their part.

City Councilmember Nury Martinez issued the following statement: “due to the overall condition of the Liquid Amber trees in this area, my office directed crews to trim all the trees throughout the neighborhood just a few months ago. We will find out why this tree wasn’t identified as a problem then, or if it was compromised subsequently.”