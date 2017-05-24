Guide To Eat Drink Vegan 2017

Eat Drink Vegan brings together 100+ restaurants, food carts and trucks, along with beer and wine vendors, and others in their Green Saturday vegan marketplace. Both vegans and non-vegans alike can dine on local favorites from Beefsteak, Badmaash and the Word of Mouth truck as well as several vendors without a L.A. presence, like Portland’s Sizzle Pie and New York’s Chickpea & Olive. At their marketplace, visitors can also shop everything from clothing to ceramics to craft goods and enjoy great live music throughout the festival.



Included with your General Admission or VIP ticket is your very own Eat Drink Vegan 4oz tasting glass that you will receive upon entry to sample alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Although both tickets get you access into the festival, food is sold separately.

Where & When



Eat Drink Vegan

Rose Bowl

1001 Rose Bowl Dr

Pasadena, CA 91103

VIP – 12 p.m.

General Admission – 2 p.m.

Ticket Information



General Admission ($60; Child (5-15), $25) – All guests 21+ will receive their 4oz tasting glass upon entry at 2 p.m. and enjoy unlimited pours of your favorite alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and access to all 100+ restaurants, food carts and trucks.



VIP ($120) – Enjoy all the perks of a General Admission ticket with the ability to enter at 12 p.m. to eat, drink and shop vegan. Get access to the VIP lounge area, with restaurants only for VIP ticket holders, with picnic tables under the shade of large trees, private spaces for blankets and chairs and exclusive beer, wine, kombucha and cold brew choices. Limited tickets are available and VIP is 21+.



Top Eats



Beefsteak

7661 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 424-7443

Chef Marcel Vigneron's plant-based concept, Beefsteak, places an emphasis on creating seasonal California cuisine-inspired dishes in a casual environment. The cuisine features the best produce and local ingredients, with an aim to source everything from socially-conscious purveyors so that their dishes, such as their popular salads, grain bowls, and juices turn not only be healthy, but also delicious and ecologically responsible. At EDV they will be serving their version of Potachos with carrot queso, sunflower sour cream, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño



Sweetfin Poke

829 Broadway

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 395-1097

Sweetfin Poke reimagines Hawaii's traditional "soul food" with its delicious, healthful poke bowls. The fresh fast-casual restaurant serves up both customizable and signature bowls from a menu created by Chef Dakota Weiss with two vegan bowls including a vegetable poke dish and a shiitake tofu. Sweetfin has a specially created bowl just for Eat Drink Vegan by Chef Dakota Weiss which includes: BBQ tofu, grilled corn, spicy tomato veganaise, avocado, sunflower seeds and is served over their classic bamboo rice or kelp noodleschick.



Snackrilege

PO Box 12123

Portland, OR, 97212

Snackrilege, the vegan sandwich company located in Portland, was founded on the belief that veganism is the only way to live, for the animals, for the planet, for ourselves. At Eat Drink Vegan, they will be serving The Mac Sabbath Ball Taco, also available in Creamy BBQ Chic'n or Hot Balls with Spicy Hot Wings and Bleu Cheeze.



Chickpea & Olive

214 3rd St.

Brooklyn, NY 11215

(347) 994-9442

Chickpea & Olive is a Brooklyn based food business, which has been selling their made from scratch beet burgers and sandwiches at Smorgasburg among other festivals in and around New York City. After much success, they opened a seven day a week location at Whole Foods Market in Brooklyn in 2016. For their L.A. debut, Chickpea & Olive will be offering coconut buttermilk battered oyster mushroom po'boys, buttermilk chk'n fried tofu sandwiches served with a selection of regional sauces and glazes, and a Nashville hot tofu donut sandwich in collaboration with Donut Friend.



Sizzle Pie

Originating from Portland, Oregan, Sizzle Pie offers up locations in Portland and Eugene, Oregon, Seattle, Washington and Brooklyn, New York. Offering a plethora of vegan pizza options, they pride themselves on their homemade tofu cheeses, vegan sauces made from scratch, and house made vegan spreads like their creamy cashew basil, caramelized onion, and roasted red pepper pepita. At Eat Drink Vegan they will be offering the award winning Spiral Tap, the spicy Buffalo 666, Escape to LA, and the pro skateboarder tribute pie the Steve Caballero.



Peaceful Provisions

Peaceful Provisions is a New York based pop-up doughnut shop run by twin sisters Brittany and Justine Soto. ​Their Eat Drink Vegan menu will include items like their hazelnut rocher truffle​ doughnut, strawberry milk macron​ ​​doughnut, gluten-free ​​rainbow c​ookie ​​doughnut, a mini cannoli doughnut​, a mini ​rice p​udding doughnut​, a mini ​everything ​croissant doughnut​​​​, triple decker brownies​, sweet corn cookies​ and maple vegan bacon cinnamon buns​.



Cena Vegan

PO Box 412726

Los Angeles, CA 90041

Cena Vegan, producer of authentically Latin American plant-based meats, is collaborating with Block Party, one of Highland Park's favorite bars, to create a unique experience within Eat Drink Vegan. The two businesses can be found together in an exclusive section where customers can chill, play games and enjoy good bites and drink. Cena Vegan will be dishing up their Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Al Pastor and Barbacoa in burritos, nachos and street tacos which is paired with Block Party serving its signature Michelada garnished with a custom paleta on the side.



Donut Farm

2609 W Sunset Blvd

Loas Angeles CA 90026

(213) 788-7549

Donut Farm is back to EatDrinkVegan for the fourth year in a row bringing their organic ingredients and responsibly sourced cake and raised vegan donuts. Now made locally in Silverlake, they will feature their traditional raised donuts; twists, cinnamon rolls, and jelly along with unique delicious cake donuts and artisanal flavors such as Oregon blueberry, whiskey tangerine fig, matcha green tea, orange creamsicle, lavender earl grey and many others.



Ridiculous Baking Co.

Ridiculous Baking Co. is Los Angeles' premiere local vegan bakery, creating the stuff vegans miss having like delicious buttery croissants, minus the butter of course. This year at Eat Drink Vegan, they are teaming up with Herbivorous Butcher again to bring amazing Vegan pastries to festival attendees. They will be offering a Ham and Cheese croissant and also working on a new secret croissant with Herbivorous Butcher to serve as well.



The Abbot’s Butcher

The Hood Kitchen

350 Clinton St.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(949) 726-2156

The Abbot's Butcher is an artisanal plant-based butcher that crafts delicious cuts of "meats" like their Spanish "Chorizo", Ground "Beef" and Italian "Meatballs". At Eat Drink Vegan they will be serving their BBQ western cheeseburger, Italian meatball sliders and Spanish chorizo tacos. The company is also launching into retail this summer, and will be soon shipping nationwide.



Sumo Dog

516 S. Western Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90020

(213) 375-7755

Sumo Dog opened in Koreatown in January 2017 after much success from their widely renowned pop-up. The Sumo Dog team, which is comprised of chef/founder Jeffrey Lunak and partner Mark Stone, formerly of "Iron Chef" Masaharu Morimoto's team will be serving their sushi rice tots with the option for guests to get them 'Sumo Style' which is served with spicy tofu chili, adzuki bean, vegan spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, pickled peppers, jalapeno and scallions.



The Healthy Junk

201 W Center Street Promenade B

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 772-5865

The Healthy Junk serves healthy vegan and gluten free comfort food options for all at their Anaheim location. Their menu features a wide array of juices, sandwiches, burgers, "fish" and chips, salads, chili, pizza, snacks and sweets and at Eat Drink Vegan they will be serving their Anaheim Chili Burger and Crispy Chick Burger.



Word of Mouth Truck

(323) 610-1878

Word Of Mouth, a 100% plant based food truck that serves comfort food, was created over the love for food, animals and the environment. They will be making their Eat Drink Vegan debut this year with special items consisting of fried jalapeño grits, their best-selling mac & cheese bites, a house Philly cheesesteak and a love animals heart shaped ice cream sandwich.



The Grilled Cheese Truck

(818) 345-1875

The Grilled Cheese Truck has been melting delicious non-vegan sandwiches for almost a decade, but events like Eat Drink Vegan allows the popular truck to showcase their fan favorites and make them vegan. Following up success at Vegan Street Fair in March, they will be serving their Cheesy Mac Melt, Cheesy Mac and Rib, Chicken and waffle melt, and Caprese Melt served all 100% Vegan using Follow Your Heart vegan cheeses and other products.



Badmaash

108 W 2nd St #104

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 221-7466

www.badmaashla.com 108 W 2nd St #104Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 221-7466 At Badmaash, which means naughty in Hindi, chef Pawan Mahendro prepares modern takes on many Indian classics with the help of his sons Nakul and Arjun. The family serves twists on traditional dishes at their DTLA location and Mahendro will be serving a Vegan Channa Masala Poutine and EDV.

What To Drink



El Segundo Brewing

140 Main St.

El Segundo, CA 90245

(310) 529-3882

Located on Main St. in the heart of Downtown El Segundo, El Segundo Brewing is an independent craft brewery with an informal tap room which focus on hop forward styles. Their three pours at Eat Drink Vegan will be: Broken Skull IPA, Porto "Pils" and Hop Plunge DIPA.



Arts District Brewing Company

828 Traction Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 519-5887

Arts District Brewing Company, located in bustling downtown L.A., will be serving their Simul in Vita, an American wheat beer, and Cowboy Curtis, a GABF medal winning smoked porter at Eat Drink Vegan. The brewpub features an on-site, 15-barrel brewhouse capable of producing 3,300 barrels of beer each year and also includes an expansive entertainment area with a photo booth and multiple classic bar games available, including ping-pong, cornhole, darts and 10 restored vintage Skeeball machines. Bar snacks from chef Neal Fraser's Fritzi are also available via a take-out window connected to the restaurant.



The Bruery

717 Dunn Way

Placentia, CA 92870

(714) 996-6258

The Bruery is a small, innovative craft brewery located in Orange County, CA that is family-owned and operated with CEO, Founder, and Master Cicerone® Patrick Rue. The Bruery produces barrel-aged and experimental beers, while Bruery Terreux®, launched in 2015, focuses on fermenting beer with wild yeasts and souring bacteria. They will be pouring two beers at the festival, Mischief, a hoppy Belgian golden, and Frucht, a wheat ale with Passionfruit added.



Smog City Brewing

1901 Del Amo Blvd

Torrance, CA 90501

(310) 320-7664

Smog City is a locally owned and operated independent brewery based in Torrance, CA with a strong focus on brewing beers that celebrate tradition and creativity in a single glass. Smog City is well-known for their diverse portfolio of beers including Little Bo Pils, Sabre-Toothed Squirrel (a hoppy American Amber) and their extremely limited, My Tai HopT (Hoptonic IPA with coconut) all of which will be available for festival guests.



Craftsman Brewing Company

1260 Lincoln Ave #100

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 296-2537

Founded in 1995 by Mark Jilg, Craftsman Brewing Co has been making craft beer in Los Angeles for longer than just about anyone. Making small-batch brews Jilg offers a wide variety of beers and tastes which has gained the brewery to have the reputation for superior quality, creativity and integrity. At EDV, they be serving three brews: 1903 lager, Heavenly Hefe and Old California Sunrise.



Bottle Logic

1072 N Armando St.

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 660-2537

Bottle Logic Brewing is proud to feature Fundamental Observation, their lightening-rod Imperial Vanilla Stout aged and blended from four different brands of bourbon barrels. This brew shot to Beer Advocate's "#1 Best New Beer" upon its first release in 2015 and has since developed into a highly-anticipated annual Summer release!



OENO

OENO, the ancient Greek word for wine, is owned by Amy Atwood, who also operates a wine import and distribution company, Amy Atwood Selections. Starting with pristine fruit, then native yeasts and neutral oak, their wines are made in Healdsburg, California. For Eat Drink Vegan, they will be featuring the new release of the Oeno Rose – a field blend of Pinot Noir, Carignane, Zinfandel and Petite Sirah​ from California's Russian River Valley.



J.Brix Wines

298 Enterprise St D

Escondido, CA 92029

(760) 994-8135

J.Brix wines are native-yeast fermented in neutral vessels, with no additives except small amounts of sulfur dioxide as necessary. At Eat Drink Vegan, they will be pouring J Brix's newly released 2015 The Augur dry Riesling, Kick On Ranch Vineyard, Los Alamos, Santa Barbara County.



Donkey & Goat Winery

1340 Fifth Street

Berkeley, CA 94710

(510) 868-9174

Donkey & Goat Winery is an urban winery in Berkeley focusing primarily on Rhone varieties with their wines being vinified with native yeasts, in neutral vessels, and bottled unfiltered. At Eat Drink Vegan they will be pouring some of their newly released cuvees: 'The Gallivanter' – a Pinot Noir, Syrah, Grenache Gris blend, and 'The Gadabout' – a Chardonnay and white Rhone blend.



Solminer

PO Box 935

Los Olivos, CA 93441

(805) 691-9195

David and Anna DeLaski fell in love with the idea of living in the countryside and starting their life together surrounded by nature. Soon after, they met with Steve Clifton (their consulting winemaker, mentor, and friend) and purchased a property to start Solminer Winery. Their three- acre vineyard called deLanda, produces well-balanced Californian wines with a focus on Austrian varietals, and will be serving the 2016 Gruner Veltliner, a dry white.