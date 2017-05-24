Badly Decomposed Body Found In Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A decomposed body was found by hikers in Griffith Park, authorities said Wednesday.
The body was found at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Fern Dell Drive area of the park, Los Angeles police Sgt. John Cunca said.
Cunca said the body was highly decomposed and that the county coroner’s office is taking over the investigation. Officials do not suspect foul play.
The body – reportedly so discomposed that gender or age could not be estimated – is believed to have been at the location for a month.
