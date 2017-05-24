Former LAPD, Placentia Officer Suspected In Bay Area Bank Robbery

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A female former LAPD officer has been identified as the bearded suspect in a Northern California bank robbery.

Police say Jennifer Rae McClary disguised herself as a man when she handed a teller a note and demanded money at a bank in Danville.

Local police arrested her a few hours later.

CBS2/KCAL9 has learned McClary served in the LAPD from 2006 to 2008 then worked as a Placentia police officer until 2010.

Placentia Police Department Sgt. Bryce Angel says McClary was fired for “failing to meet probationary standards.” But he wouldn’t have guessed this.

“I was surprised anytime a police officer is arrested for a crime like that. It is obviously a far departure from where they started,” he said.

“I think the person was in a very desperate state of mind and was going for a quick payday and committed a federal offense.”

McClary reportedly grew up in north Orange County but later moved to the Bay Area.

Last year, it appears McClary posted a picture on Facebook of her flashing $100 bills in front of her face.

Neighbors where her dad lives in Placentia had not heard about her alleged crime.

“I find that hard to believe,” one neighbor said. “We raise our kids well, and it doesn’t seem like something she would do.”