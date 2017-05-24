Fallen Tree Knocks Down Skateboarding Teen

PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA.com) — A 15-year-old boy was recovering from leg abrasions Wednesday after he was knocked down by a branch from a tree that fell in Panorama City.
Firefighters responded just before 7 p.m. Tuesday to the 8000 block of Ranchito Avenue near Boxwood Place, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Amy Bastman.
The victim was hospitalized for treatment, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, Bastman said.
It was not immediately clear what was behind the fall.
“He was just having a good time out here skateboarding and it hit him,” said one neighbor.
“It’s a really nice city, but the trees really need to be cut off,” she added.
