Townhouses Damaged In Attic Fire

CHATSWORTH (CBSLA.com) – Two townhouses were damaged in an attic fire Wednesday, but no one was hurt, authorities said.
Firefighters were called to the 10000 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. and extinguished the flames in less than 30 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
The fire damaged the two adjacent town homes and their common attic, according to firefighters.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
