Assault, Road Rage Suspect Harassed Customers Gassing Up, Attacked Female Driver

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of harassing customers at a gas station and attacking a driver during a separate road rage incident.
Officers were called out to a gas station on March 28 along the 2100 block of East McFadden, where a clerk reported a man was loitering and harassing customers who were fueling their vehicles, according to Santa Ana police.
The clerk said after asking the man to leave, he followed her back into the store and began throwing items at her. He left when she called 911 but returned a short time later and allegedly attempted to assault the clerk, police said.
About a half-hour later, police were again called to the fire station on West McFadden for a reported road rage incident, where the female caller told officers that a man repeatedly cursed at her, threw items out of his car at her and eventually boxed her in, got out of his car and began punching her passenger side window.
The victim took photos of the driver before she was eventually able to drive away and contact police.
Investigators say they believe based on surveillance videos and the road rage victim’s photos that the same man committed both crimes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Ana Police Investigator Laura Delisle at (714) 245-8647 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.