Corrections Officer Beaten With Baseball Bat; 18-Year-Old Son In Custody

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — The 18-year-old son of a female corrections officer who was found beaten with a bat is in custody Wednesday as a suspect, police said.
Officers were called to the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park, 5815 La Palma Ave., at about 8:45 p.m. on the report of an assault call and saw a young man running away as they arrived, Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.
Responding officers found Karen White suffering from blunt force trauma and she was taken to a hospital, where she is currently in critical condition. White works as a peace officer for the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Her 18-year-old son, Seth White, later turned himself in and faces attempted murder charges.
