Video Shows Man Attacking Woman In Santa Ana Stairwell

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) – Authorities have released security video of a man who police say sexually assaulted a woman in the stairwell of a club in downtown Santa Ana early Sunday morning.
The attack occurred at approximately 2:35 a.m. in the area of Broadway and 3rd Street. An infrared camera captured the incident. According to Santa Ana police, the 26-year-old victim was intoxicated and looking for a bathroom when she got trapped in a dark space, alone with the suspect.
“There is no escape for her, other than fight, fortunately, she had the ability to fight,” Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said. “The doors are locked, she’s stuck in a corner with this guy fighting for her life.”
The video shows the victim fighting off the suspect as he tries to remove her clothes and pull her down the stairs.
Police say the man was eventually scared off by something and ran down the street. The victim flagged down officers, but the suspect escaped.
The suspect was described as having closely cropped hair, sideburns a moustache.
Anyone with information on the attack should call Santa Ana police.