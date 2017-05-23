Uber Driver Under Investigation For Possible Sexual Assault In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) – Police say an Uber driver is under investigation for allegations he sexually assaulted a woman he dropped off at a campus apartment complex at the University of California, Riverside.
The possible sexual assault occurred in the early morning hours of May 14. According to the University of California Police Department, a woman said she was picked up in Riverside by an Uber driver and driven to her residence at the UCR Plaza Apartment at 1020 Linden St.
UCPD officers were called to the apartment complex just before 3 a.m. The woman told investigators she had been sexually assaulted, police said.
An Uber spokesman told CBS2 that the driver in question was banned shortly after the incident was reported.
“What the rider reported is appalling. We will continue to work with police on the investigation,” Uber said in a statement. “The driver has been banned from Uber.”
No charges have been filed and no further details were immediately confirmed.