Report: Super Bowl LV Moved From LA To Tampa

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Super Bowl LV, originally scheduled to be played in February 2021 at the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers in Inglewood, has been moved to Tampa, Fla.

The NFL owners voted unanimously Tuesday to move Super Bowl LV to Tampa, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. In exchange, Los Angeles Stadium will host Super Bowl LVI in 2022 instead.

The @NFL owners have voted, unanimously, to move Super Bowl 55 to Tampa, while LA will host Super Bowl 56, source says. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2017

By August 25, 90 days, Tampa and LA must meet certain conditions to solidify their requirements for hosting Super Bowl 55 (Tampa) & 56 (LA). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2017

The decision comes after it was announced last week that the Rams were pushing back the opening of their new stadium by a year, from the 2019 to 2020 season, due to unusually heavy rains that had delayed construction.

The 70,000-seat stadium located on the site of the former Hollywood Park Racetrack will not open until 2020 after “rain fell during the mass excavation period of construction when no other work could proceed in wet conditions,” according to a statement issued by the Rams.

“It’s disappointing we have to come out and say we’ve got to push the stadium back a year,” Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff told CBS2 last week. “But Stan’s vision is a transformative project in Inglewood… it has to be perfect. From day one, it has to be the best sports and entertainment district in the world. Because of the rain, when we looked at our timetable, to open up the stadium in 2019, just wouldn’t fulfill Stan’s vision.”

The delay means the Rams will continue playing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Chargers will remain at the StubHub Center in Carson through the 2019 NFL season.