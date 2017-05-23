Roger Moore, Star Of James Bond, Dies At 89

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Flowers were placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Roger Moore Tuesday, as the world paid tribute to the debonair British performer best known for portraying super-spy James Bond in seven films from 1973 to 1985.

Moore died in Switzerland after a “short but brave battle with cancer,” according to his family. He was 89.

“We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement,” his family said.

Moore portrayed James Bond in seven films — “Live and Let Die,” “The Man with the Golden Gun,” “The Spy Who Loved Me,” “Moonraker,” “For Your Eyes Only,” “Octopussy” and “A View to a Kill.” Moore was credited with bringing a wry sense of humor to the character, with his one-liners often peppered with double-entendres.

He is one of six actors to portray Bond, along with Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton and Daniel Craig.

Moore received his Walk of Fame star on Oct. 11, 2007, fittingly located at 7007 Hollywood Blvd., with the year and the address both serving as a tip of the hat to Bond’s code number of 007.

Born in London on Oct. 14, 1927, the son of a policeman, Moore entered art school at the age of 15 with the intention of becoming a painter. He later became an apprentice at an animation studio.

Moore delved into acting as an extra in crowd scenes in the mid-1940s and studied at the Royal Academy of Drama.

Moore came to the United States in 1953 and won a film contract with MGM. He played supporting roles in several films and starred in “The Miracle” before returning to England to star in the television series “Ivanhoe.”

When James Garner walked out on the hit ABC series “Maverick” in 1960, Moore replaced him as Cousin Beauregard Maverick.

Moore first found worldwide fame in the early 1960s starring in “The Saint” as Simon Templar, a modern-day Robin Hood who came to the aid of those who had been robbed, swindled or taken advantage of. The series ran for six years in England and was also seen in the United States, first in syndication and later on NBC.

Following his final Bond film, “A View to Kill” in 1985, Moore has acted sporadically, turning his attention to philanthropic work.

“Sadly, I had to retire from the Bond films,” Moore said during his Walk of Fame ceremony. “The girls were getting younger and I was just getting too old.”

Impressed by his friend Audrey Hepburn’s work with UNICEF, Moore became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 1991, raising funds for children in undeveloped countries. He was awarded a knighthood in 2003 for his work with the organization.

