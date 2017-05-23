Motorcycle Officer Becomes Trapped Under SUV In Newhall Pass Crash

STEVENSON RANCH (CBSLA.com) — A motorcycle officer involved in a crash on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway just before the Newhall Pass became trapped underneath a SUV Tuesday.
The crash was first reported at 5:18 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway at Lyons Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Several crews were dispatched to help extricate the male officer from underneath the vehicle and the officer was taken to the hospital, where he is reported to be in serious condition.
Authorities said the officer is from the Los Angeles Police Department, assigned to the Central Traffic Division.
All lanes of the freeway are stopped during the rescue effort and the accident investigation.