Home Searched, 10 Arrested In Credit Card Skimming Probe

LA MIRADA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities arrested 10 people Tuesday in morning raids conducted around the Southland as part of a years-long federal identity theft and credit card fraud investigation.
FBI agents and other law enforcement officials served a warrant around 6 a.m. at a home in the 13800 block of Mansa Drive in La Mirada, according to the FBI’s Laura Eimiller. Additional searches were carried out in La Habra, Whittier and Norwalk.
Two suspects remained at large after 10 others were arrested, Eimiller said.
While the warrants were served in connection with an indictment expected to be unsealed Tuesday afternoon, Eimiller said the raids were focused on credit-card skimming operations.
“You have individuals sometimes at commercial locations who will steal the identity of individuals by taking their credit card numbers and identity,” Eimiller said. “They will then replicate that card and the number and then proceed to use it at multiple other locations.”
The Huntington Beach Police Department took part in the investigation along with the FBI and DEA, Eimiller said.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)