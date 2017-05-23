Police Search For Arleta Boy Likely Abducted By Father

ARLETA (CBSLA.com) – Police Tuesday sought the whereabouts of a one-year-old boy who investigators believe was abducted in Arleta by his father, who might be taking the child to Oklahoma.

Angel Yarbrough-Monterroso was last seen in the company of his father, 27-year-old Alan Yarbrough, about 8 a.m. Saturday in the area of Arleta Avenue and Branford Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Yarbough said he was taking Angel to a local park, but neither returned home and there has been no communication between the father and the baby’s mother since, police said.

According to the LAPD, “some investigative leads have revealed that the father was in Blythe, in eastern Riverside County, then in Gallup, New Mexico. Investigators believe Alan Yarbrough is possibly heading to Enid, Oklahoma, where he has family ties.”

He is Hispanic, 5-footl-11, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

His son is 24 inches tall, weighs about 25 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He was wearing a blue and green striped shirt when last seen.

Anyone who has seen or has information regarding the whereabouts of the boy and his father was urged to call detectives at (818) 838-9810 or (818) 838- 9800.

After-hours or weekend calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7 and anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222- TIPS.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)