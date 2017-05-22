Armed Teen Shot, Wounded By La Habra Police

LA HABRA (CBSLA.com) – An armed 16-year-old boy who was shot by La Habra police Monday morning is expected to face attempted homicide charges.
The incident began at 9:36 a.m. when police responded to a 911 call regarding a family disturbance in the 200 block of South Monte Vista Boulevard. The caller said the teen was armed with a handgun and was threatening to shoot the caller.
The caller then stated that the suspect had left the home claiming he wanted to “shoot something and be on the news,” La Hambra police said in a news release.
Police searched the area and located the suspect in the 300 block of South Walnut Street, where an officer shot the suspect. After being shot, the boy fled, but was later found in the area of Knudsen Street and West 3rd Avenue.
The suspect’s handgun was also located, police said. No officers were injured.
The suspect, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was taken to the University of California Irvine Medical Center for treatment. The nature of his injuries were not confirmed. He is expected to be arrested on charges of attempted homicide, criminal threats and brandishing a firearm.
The exact circumstances that prompted the officer to shoot the suspect were not confirmed. The investigation is ongoing.