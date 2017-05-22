How Self-Driving Technology Could Cost Jobs

CASTAIC (CBSLA.com) — New research is giving us a better idea of the impact of self-driving cars and trucks, and how soon we may see changes.
A new report says it could cost Americans tens of thousands of jobs a month.
In the near future when you look at that truck driving down the freeway next to you, there may not be anyone behind the wheel. As companies race to get self-driving technology on the road, truck drivers may be the first to be left behind.
A study by The Street/Goldman Sachs Economic Research shows job losses could reach 25,000 a month or 300,000 a year.
Terry D. Kramer, of the UCLA Anderson School of Management, says it will happen, the question is when.
“When you have an autonomous vehicle, it can go 24 hours a day,” Kramer said.
The study says the world of trucks and cars will look a lot different in 2025.
Kramer points out there’s potential for fewer accidents and more productivity.