Man Found Murdered At South LA Park Playground

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A man was shot to death early Monday at a playground in Trinity Park in South Los Angeles, authorities said.
The shooting was reported at 2:30 a.m. in the park at 24th and Trinity streets, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Officer Norma Eisenman said.
The man, estimated to be between 20 and 25 years old, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, Eisenman said. The shooting was believed to be gang-related.
The suspect or suspects fled the scene. The park will be closed for most of the morning.
