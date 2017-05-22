Cyclist Rides On Trunk After Motorcycle Smashes Into Car

(WARNING: video contains multiple expletives)
STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) – A motorcyclist that crashed into a car that was illegally crossing into a carpool lane ended up riding on the vehicle’s trunk before it came to a stop – and it was all caught on video.
The video posted Friday shows a motorcyclist traveling southbound on the 170 Freeway near Burbank Boulevard when a blue Toyota Camry is seen crossing over the double yellow lines and cutting off the motorcycle.
After the bike hits the rear of the Camry, the motorcyclist is seen riding on the car’s trunk while repeatedly telling the driver to stop and pounding on car’s rear window.
“I can’t believe you right now, dude,” he’s heard saying on the video.
He then is seen confronting the driver of the vehicle.
“I was on top of your car,” says the motorcyclist. “What are you thinking? There’s a yellow line for a reason.”
He then orders the driver to stay parked so the two can exchange insurance information.
The video was shared by several social media accounts aimed at promoting “Motorcycle Awareness”.
One Comment
The driver looks like he’s under the influence of marijuana. Notice the slow reaction times, and the blank stare as the biker is berating him.