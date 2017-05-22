Calif. Assembly Passes Bill That Would Ban Employers From Asking About Past Salary

May 22, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: California Assembly, Salary

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could further strengthen its equal pay protections under a bill passed by state lawmakers.

The state Assembly voted Monday to prohibit employers from asking applicants what they were paid at previous jobs. The Assembly voted 56-8 to send the bill to the Senate.

Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a similar bill in 2015. He said at the time the measure would prevent employers from seeking relevant information without sufficient evidence it would fix wage disparities between men and women.

Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman says her bill will prevent past wage discrimination from keeping down a person’s future wages.

The Stockton Democrat says U.S. women on average are paid 80 percent of men’s wages. Her bill would also require private employers give applicants pay scale information.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

