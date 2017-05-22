2 Dozen Sharks Spotted Off San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA.com) — San Clemente’s beaches are off limits to swimmers Monday after more than two dozen sharks were spotted.
Lifeguards first closed the city’s beaches at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, after an eight to nine-foot shark wasreported off the San Clemente Pier. Another shark was spotted in the same area at 1 p.m.
The closure was extended at 4 p.m. after an Orange County sheriff’s helicopter spotted more than two dozen sharks within 25 yards of the beach between Cotton’s Point and Capistrano Beach, some up to 10 feet long.
Beaches will remain off limits to swimmers and surfers until at least 8 a.m. Monday.
San Clemente’s beaches were closed in April when a shark bit a woman in the thigh and earlier this month when 15 sharks were observed swimming offshore.
Long Beach has issued shark advisories this month warning swimmers of the sightings of juvenile white sharks, some as long as six feet, near Belmont Shore.
