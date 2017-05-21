Powerball Ticket Worth Nearly $500,000 Sold In Anaheim

May 21, 2017 2:53 PM

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — A Powerball ticket sold at a Bell Chevron matched five of the six winning numbers and is worth $480,287, according to California Lottery officials.

The ticket was purchased at the convenience store at 1198 South State College Boulevard in Anaheim.

It matched the numbers 45-5-47-54 and 22, missing only the red Powerball number 3.

Officials say the winner should make sure to sign the back of their ticket in ink, keep it in a safe place and visit a Lottery District Office.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $250 million, officials said.

