Tustin Police Respond To Call About Dead Man, 24, On Homeowner’s Lawn

TUSTIN (CBSLA.com) — Tustin Police, dispatched to a call about a man lying on a homeowner’s front lawn Sunday morning, learned the man had been fatally shot.
Around 6:05, police went to the home in the 600 block of W. Main Street.
Orange County Fire Authority and Tustin Police responded to the scene and declared the man dead.
Police said the victim had a gunshot wound that “likely” contributed to his death.
The victim was later identified as Jose Peralta, 24. His last known address was in Orange, CA.
Officials said the victim had no connection to the location. It is also unknown if the victim’s injury occurred at the location where his body was found.
The investigation is ongoing and the Tustin Police Department is asking anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact the Tustin Police Department at (714) 573-3249.